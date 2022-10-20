This Day in Braves History: Eddie Rosario homers twice as Atlanta takes 3-1 lead over Dodgers

Braves Franchise History

1991 - The Minnesota Twins take a 2-0 lead in the World Series with a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The deciding blow is a leadoff home run in the eighth inning by rookie Scott Leius. Chili Davis also homers for Minnesota.

1992 - The Toronto Blue Jays take the World Series lead with a 3 - 2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Candy Maldonado’s bases-loaded single in the ninth inning. Duane Ward gets credit for the victory in relief of Juan Guzman as Joe Carter and Kelly Gruber hit home runs. In the fourth, Blue Jays outfielder Devon White’s sensational catch nearly results in a triple play. Atlanta outfielder Deion Sanders is ruled safe on the play, but replays show he should have been the third out. Braves manager Bobby Cox is ejected from the game in the ninth, becoming the first manager to be thrown out of a Series game since 1985. By starting in right field, Toronto’s Carter becomes the first player to start the first three games of a World Series at three different positions. He started Game 1 at first base and Game 2 in left field.

1996 - The Atlanta Braves continue to pound the ball, as they defeat the Yankees, 12 - 1, in the World Series opener. At age nineteen, Andruw Jones puts himself in the record books as the youngest player to hit a home run in the Series. He hits one homer in the se cone inning off Andy Pettitte and another in the third. John Smoltz picks up the win.

2001 - The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 3-1 lead in their National League Championship Series with an 11-4 victory over Greg Maddux and the Atlanta Braves. Six of Arizona’s runs are unearned as a result of three Atlanta errors. Luis Gonzalez hits a three-run home run for Arizona while Andruw Jones connects for the Braves. Brian Anderson gets the win in relief of starter Albie Lopez.

2021 - The Braves take 3-1 in the NLCS with a 9-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 at Dodger Stadium. The Braves hit three homers off Julio Urias in the first three innings and never look back from there. Eddie Rosario has four hits including a pair of homers and a triple.

MLB History

1993 - Devon White’s two-run triple caps a six-run eight inning as Toronto rallies for a 15-14 victory over the Phillies and a 3-1 World Series lead. The 29 runs shatter the Series record of 22 set in Game 2 of the 1936 Series, when the Yankees beat the Giants, 18-4. It is also the longest nine-inning game in series history at 4 hours, 14 minutes.

1999 - Boston eye doctor Carmen Puliafito offers free surgery for Major League umpires during the postseason after umpires blow three calls against the Red Sox during the ALCS. Puliafito, who chairs the ophthalmology department at the Tufts University School of Medicine, suspects some umpires are secretly nearsighted. “That’s the only explanation I have for these three horrible calls.”

2017 - In an unexpected move, the Nationals announce that Dusty Baker will not return as the team’s manager for next season. Baker is coming off consecutive division titles, but the Nationals exited the postseason early both years. Also on the managerial front, the Tigers announce that they have hired former Minnesota Twins skipper Ron Gardenhire to replace the fired Brad Ausmus