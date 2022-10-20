The 10 longest home runs from the Braves’ 2022 season

The home run was a major part of the Atlanta Braves’ offense during the 2022 season and the led the National League by a wide margin with 243. Many of those home runs were tape measure shots that ranked among Statcast leaders. No Braves player came close to the 483 foot shot that Adam Duvall topped last season’s list, but there are still some impressive totals. Below is a look at the 10 longest home runs hit by Atlanta during the 2022 regular season according to Statcast.

Up first is one of the more memorable home runs on the list. Matt Olson jumps on a low fastball from New York’s R.J. Alvarez and drives it onto the roof of the Chop House in right. Olson had two hits in the game and drove in three runs in a 5-0 Braves’ win.

Up next is the first of several offerings from Ronald Acuña Jr. This one is a solo shot off Rockies’ right hander Ryan Feltner which nearly went into the tunnel beyond the center field fence at Truist Park. The homer gave Atlanta a 3-0 lead and they held on for a 3-2 win.

This homer from Marcell Ozuna off Francisco Morales in the seventh inning extended the Braves’ lead to 10-1 over the Phillies. Ozuna had three hits in the game and Atlanta would go on to win 13-1.

William Contreras started the scoring here with a second inning home run off of Carlos Carrasco and you can hear Narco playing as Contreras rounded the bases. Eddie Rosario would go back-to-back with Contreras and the Braves would go on to win 13-1.

This solo shot by Ozuna off of Miles Mikolas gave the Braves a 1-0 lead. The Braves would add two more runs and win 3-0.

This three-run home run from Acuña was part of a five-run second inning for the Braves against Nationals’ starter Erick Fedde. Acuña had two hits in the game and Atlanta would win 12-2.

I’m not sure whether it is the throw back uniforms or the fact that Acuña fell down when he hit this and it still traveled 450 feet, but this is my favorite home run on the list. This was Acuña’s first home run of the season and one of just three hits the Braves managed in a 6-3 loss.

Adam Duvall’s season came to an end early thanks to a wrist injury, but not before he launched our third longest homer on this list. This ninth inning blast came off an elevated 97 mph fastball from Kyle Finnegan and gave the Braves an 8-1 lead.

The second longest home run on this list belongs to Ozuna and was his second of the day off of Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez. The Braves would go on to win 6-3 to pull within two games of the .500 mark at 23-25 on the season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. takes back the crown for the 2022 season with this 464 foot shot against the Athletics in June. Acuña led off the game with a homer off of Cole Irvin and then got him again with this blast in the third inning. The Braves would go on to win 3-2.

Bonus - Shortest home run of the year

The Braves’ shortest home run of the season came in their fourth game. Travis d’Arnaud got enough of this 99 mph fastball from Reds rookie Hunter Greene and landed it on the bricks in right.