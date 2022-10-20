The Braves’ 10 highest exit velocities of the 2022 season

We continue our journey through some of the more interesting Statcast numbers for the Atlanta Braves during the 2022 season. In case you missed it, we looked at the Braves’ 10 longest home runs of the regular season earlier today. Up next is a look at the 10 hits by Atlanta with the highest exit velocities during the regular season.

Austin Riley dominates this list and gets things started with a ringing double off of Kolby Allard. Riley also homered in this game and drove in a pair of runs as the Braves beat the Rangers 6-3.

This fourth inning single off of Angels starter Reid Detmers extended Riley’s hitting streak to 16-straight games. It was Riley’s only hit of the game in an otherwise disappointing performance as Atlanta fell 9-1.

The first of two outs on this list for Riley. This one is a rocket that Francisco Lindor fields on a short hop before throwing to first. Riley would go hitless in this game and the Braves would fall 6-4.

Another hard hit out for Riley as he lines this Jose Quintana pitch to Corey Dickerson in left. Riley would go 0-for-2 at the plate, but would walk three times as the Braves beat the Cardinals 11-4.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Makes his first appearance on this list with a rocket single past a diving Xander Bogaerts. This was Acuña’s only hit of the game although he did walk twice. Unfortunately, the Braves came up on the wrong end of a 9-4 loss.

William Contreras lands in the Top 5 with this hard hit single against the Nationals that scored Adam Duvall to give the Braves a 7-1 lead. Notable here is that Contreras was at this point using a very open stance which was something that he closed back up before the end of the season. Contreras was 1-for-3 with a walk in the game and the Braves won 8-4.

Acuña’s second appearance on the list is a fifth inning double against the Nationals that just explodes into the left center gap at Truist Park. Atlanta would go on to win this game 5-2.

Riley is back with his hardest hit ball of the season and thankfully for Corbin Martin, it was just to the right enough to avoid a scary situation. Riley’s single takes Martin’s glove off. The Braves would go on to win 6-2 and climb 20 games above .500 at 61-41.

Acuña’s hardest hit ball of the season was a leadoff double that he yanked down the left field line on a 3-0 pitch from Carlos Carrasco in Game 2 of a doubleheader. The Mets would go on to win 3-0 and swept the twin bill dropping Atlanta to 11-15 on the season.

The hardest hit ball of the season was this first inning double by Matt Olson off of Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. This was Olson’s ninth double in his 19th game of the season. However, the Braves would come out on the losing end after a three-run 10th by Chicago resulted in a 6-3 loss.

Bonus - Softest base hit of the season

Dansby Swanson: 30.8 mph Single (June 3 vs. Rockies)

We’ll just call this one a New York special.