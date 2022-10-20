Braves News: Silly Swings, Postseason, more

News continues to be slow on the Braves’ front, as the postseason continues without them and they await the official beginning of the offseason shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. This could be time to work on extensions with the few core players the team hasn’t already extended, such as pending free agent Dansby Swanson or Max Fried. I will say that I would be surprised if Dansby signed an extension at this point with no real risk to him between now and waiting a few more weeks to reach free agency and have competitive bids to play against each other.

Meanwhile in the postseason, the Padres blessedly tied the NLCS against the Phillies, while the Astros went up 1-0,winning the first game of the ALCS.

Braves News

Ivan took a look at some of the worst swings of the Braves’ season at the plate.

MLB News

Verlander led the way as the Astros won ALCS game 1.

Meanwhile, the Padres mounted a huge comeback to level the NLCS at one game a piece.