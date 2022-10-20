Dansby Swanson, Max Fried among Braves’ Gold Glove Award finalists

Rawlings announced the finalists for their annual Gold Glove Awards Thursday afternoon and the Atlanta Braves were well represented. Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson. Fried is a two-time winner having taken home the honor in 2020 and 2021. Olson is also a two-time winner having won in 2018 and 2019 while with Oakland.

Notably absent from the list is rookie outfielder Michael Harris who was among the best center fielders in the league once he was promoted to the majors at the end of May.

The winners will be announced on November 1 at 5 p.m. ET live on ESPN.

National League

Pitcher - Tyler Anderson, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried

Catcher - Travis d’Arnaud, Tomas Nido, J.T. Realmuto

First Base - Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Olson, Christian Walker

Second Base - Jake Cronenworth, Tommy Edman, Brendan Rodgers

Shortstop - Dansby Swanson, Ha-Seong Kim, Miguel Rojas

Third Base - Nolan Arenado, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Ryan McMahon

Left Field - Ian Happ, David Peralta, Christian Yelich

Center Field - Trent Grisham, Victor Robles, Alek Thomas

Right Field - Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Daulton Varsho

Utility - Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Daulton Varsho

American League

Pitcher - Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon

Catcher - Sean Murphy, Cal Raleigh, Jose Trevino

First Base - Luis Arraez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Anthony Rizzo

Second Base - Andres Gimenez, Jonathan Schoop, Marcus Semien

Shortstop - Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Jeremy Pena

Third Base - Matt Chapman, Ramon Urias, Jose Ramirez

Left Field - Andrew Benintendi, Steven Kwan, Brandon Marsh

Center Field - Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Michael A. Taylor

Right Field - Max Kepler, Jackie Bradley Jr, Kyle Tucker

Utility - Whit Merrifield, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Rengifo