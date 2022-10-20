Dansby Swanson, Max Fried among Braves’ Gold Glove Award finalists

Rawlings announced the finalists for their annual Gold Glove Awards Thursday afternoon and the Atlanta Braves were well represented. Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson. Fried is a two-time winner having taken home the honor in 2020 and 2021. Olson is also a two-time winner having won in 2018 and 2019 while with Oakland.
Notably absent from the list is rookie outfielder Michael Harris who was among the best center fielders in the league once he was promoted to the majors at the end of May.
The winners will be announced on November 1 at 5 p.m. ET live on ESPN.
National League
Pitcher - Tyler Anderson, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried
Catcher - Travis d’Arnaud, Tomas Nido, J.T. Realmuto
First Base - Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Olson, Christian Walker
Second Base - Jake Cronenworth, Tommy Edman, Brendan Rodgers
Shortstop - Dansby Swanson, Ha-Seong Kim, Miguel Rojas
Third Base - Nolan Arenado, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Ryan McMahon
Left Field - Ian Happ, David Peralta, Christian Yelich
Center Field - Trent Grisham, Victor Robles, Alek Thomas
Right Field - Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Daulton Varsho
Utility - Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Daulton Varsho
American League
Pitcher - Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon
Catcher - Sean Murphy, Cal Raleigh, Jose Trevino
First Base - Luis Arraez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Anthony Rizzo
Second Base - Andres Gimenez, Jonathan Schoop, Marcus Semien
Shortstop - Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Jeremy Pena
Third Base - Matt Chapman, Ramon Urias, Jose Ramirez
Left Field - Andrew Benintendi, Steven Kwan, Brandon Marsh
Center Field - Cedric Mullins, Myles Straw, Michael A. Taylor
Right Field - Max Kepler, Jackie Bradley Jr, Kyle Tucker
Utility - Whit Merrifield, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Rengifo
