Braves News: Four Braves announced as Gold Glove finalists, 2022 home runs, more

Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Olson join several other notable players as finalists for the Gold Glove Award.

The winners will be announced on November 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Catch the announcement live on ESPN.

Braves News:

Ronald Acuña Jr. tops the list of the Braves’ 10 longest home runs of 2022 with a 464-foot moonshot in June.

Matt Olson wins the statcast with the highest exit-velo of the 2022 season against the Chicago Cubs.

MLB News:

The Houston Astros are two wins away from the Fall Classic after defeating the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday. The series now shifts to the Bronx.