Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves are well represented among NL Gold Glove finalists

While anyone and everyone would prefer for the Braves to still be playing, this time of year remains exciting in baseball as awards season has arrived. On Thursday, the finalists for the Gold Gloves awards were announced. Four Braves were among the finalists at their respective position. Though the legitimacy of the voting for Gold Gloves is fair to debate, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, Max Fried, and Matt Olson each are being awarded for very good to outstanding defensive campaigns.

Shawn Coleman breaks down the competition on the Daily Hammer Podcast:

Fried attempts to make it three straight wins in the gold glove category among NL SPs

Swanson may have the best chance of any Braves player to win

Michael Harris II was a surprising omission in the outfield

Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Olson were mentioned frequently among the Braves longest home runs and highest exit velocities in 2022

Acuna Jr.’s power potential remains among the best in the game

