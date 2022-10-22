This Day in Braves History: Javy Lopez’s homer gives Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the World Series against Cleveland

Braves Franchise History

1991 - Mark Lemke’s two-out single in the 12th inning gives the Braves a 5-4 win over the Twins in Game 3 of the World Series. Leaked had made an error in the top half of the inning. the game lasted four hours and four minutes and was the first World Series game every played in Atlanta.

1992 - The Braves beat the Blue Jays 7-2 in Game 5 thanks to a grand slam by Lonnie Smith and a good performance on the mound by John Smoltz. Toronto still has a 3-2 edge in the series.

1995 - The Braves take a 2-0 series lead over Cleveland with a 2-0 win. Javy Lopez’s two-run home run off Dennis Martinez accounts for all of the scoring. Tom Glavine picked up the win.

1996 - David Cone held the Braves in check while Bernie Williams drove in three runs to give the Yankees a 5-2 win at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

2014 - Craig Kimbrel is the inaugural winner of the Trevor Hoffman Award which is handed out to the best reliever in the National League.

MLB History

1845 - The first known box score appears in the New York Morning News a month after the first set of rules are written.

1920 - Eight members of the Chicago White Sox are indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series.

1967 - Charlie Finley hires Joe DiMaggio to serve as vice president of the Kansas City Athletics. DiMaggio will serve as a coach once the franchise moves to Oakland.

1974 - The Yankees and Giants swap outfielders. The Giants send Bobby Bonds to New York in exchange for Bobby Mercer. Bonds will play just one season for the Yankees before being traded to the California Angels. Mercer will last two seasons with the Giants before he is dealt to the Cubs.

1986 - Gary Carter hits two home runs to help the Mets to a 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox to even the World Series at two games apiece.

2013 - The Reds name pitching coach Bryan Price as the team’s new manger replacing Dusty Baker.

2015 - The Dodgers part ways with manager Don Mattingly after five seasons.

2017 - The Red Sox announce that they have hired Astros bench coach Alex Cora to be their new manager replacing John Farrell.

