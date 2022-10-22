Braves News: Gold Glove Award predictions, Atlanta’s offseason storylines, and more

It was a slow day in the Atlanta Braves organization as we are wrapping up the first week of the offseason. We await the announcement of the Gold Glove Award winners on November 1, and until then, it seems that Braves news will be scarce.

In other news, the Philadelphia Phillies are staying hot in the postseason and took the lead in the National League Championship Series after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night.

Braves News:

Battery Power TV predicts the 2022 Gold Glove winners and discusses Michael Harris’ snub.

Dansby Swanson’s return, Vaughn Grissom’s place, and the starting rotation are all key storylines for Atlanta this offseason.

MLB News:

The Houston Astros are expected to have Dusty Baker back as their manager for the 2023 season. Baker’s contract is up at the conclusion of Houston’s postseason run.

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their next manager. The new skipper was signed to a three-year contract. Bochy was previously the manager of the San Francisco Giants, who won three World Series titles under him.