MLB Playoffs open thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: OCT 11 NLDS Phillies at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The MLB Postseason will continue Saturday with LCS action from both the American and National Leagues. The Yankees will be trying to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole against the Astros while the Padres will try to even up their series against the Phillies after a Game 3 loss Friday night.

Saturday’s MLB Postseason Schedule

ALCS Game 3 - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees (Houston leads 2-0)

Time: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Pitching Matchup: Cristian Javier vs. Gerrit Cole

NLCS Game 4 - San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Philadelphia leads 2-1)

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Pitching Matchup: Mike Clevinger vs. Bailey Falter

