MLB Playoffs open thread

The MLB Postseason will continue Saturday with LCS action from both the American and National Leagues. The Yankees will be trying to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole against the Astros while the Padres will try to even up their series against the Phillies after a Game 3 loss Friday night.
Saturday’s MLB Postseason Schedule
ALCS Game 3 - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees (Houston leads 2-0)
Time: 5:07 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Pitching Matchup: Cristian Javier vs. Gerrit Cole
NLCS Game 4 - San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Philadelphia leads 2-1)
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Pitching Matchup: Mike Clevinger vs. Bailey Falter
