This Day in Braves History: Atlanta closes out the Dodgers to advance to the World Series

Braves Franchise History

1991 - Mark Lemke hits his second triple of the game in the ninth inning and then scores on a sacrifice fly by Jerry Willard to give the Braves a 3-2 win over the Twins in Game 4 of the World Series.

1996 - The Braves jump out to a 6-0 lead at Fulton County Stadium, but watch it slip away as Jim Leyritz hits a game-tying, three-run home run off of Mark Wohlers in the eighth. Steve Avery walks Wade Boggs in the 10th with the bases loaded to bring home the go ahead run.

2021 - The Braves defeat the Dodgers 4-2 in Game 6 to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1999. Eddie Rosario caps off an MVP performance with a three-run shot in the fourth inning off Walker Buehler.

MLB History

1935 - The Baseball Writers Association of America selects Gabby Hartnett as the MVP of the National League. Dizzy Dean finished as runner up.

1945 - Branch Rickey and the Brooklyn Dodgers announce the signing of Jackie Robinson. The 26-year old will be the first black player to play organized baseball since 1899 and the first in the majors since 1884.

1951 - The Associated Press selects New York Giants skipper Leo Durocher as Manager of the Year.

1979 - Billy Martin is involved in an altercation at a bar with Minnesota marshmallow salesman Joseph Cooper. Cooper will require 15 stitches to close the gash in his lip. The fight will result in Martin being fired as Yankees manager for the second time.

1984 - Rick Sutcliffe is a unanimous choice for the National League Cy Young Award winner despite arriving from Cleveland just two days before the June 15 trade deadline. Sutcliffe went 16-1 in a Cubs uniform.

1986 - Bruce Hurst tosses a complete game to help the Red Sox to a 4-2 win over the Mets in Game 5 of the World Series. Boston now leads the series 3-2.

1998 - The Dodgers hire Davey Johnson as their new manager.

2012 - Ozzie Guillen is fired after just one season as manager of the Marlins.

2017 - The Mets hire Mickey Callaway as their new manager to replace Terry Collins.

2019 - The Cubs hire David Ross as their new manager replacing Joe Maddon.

