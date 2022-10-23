Braves News: Postseason continues, pre-offseason doldrums

The Braves continue to lie low as the postseason plays out, with both leagues’ championship series potentially only one game away from conclusion. The Atlanta front office is surely working hard to prepare for the offseason transactions, but there isn’t much that can be done right now, barring an unexpected extension. Meanwhile in the postseason, the Astros are one game away from a sweep of the Yankees and the Phillies are unfortunately up 3-1 on the Padres. This would set up an interesting World Series as far as rooting interests go for Braves fans, given the potential choice between a division rival and a franchise still with the stench of the sign-stealing scandal. The Yankees have seemed mostly overmatched, while the NLCS has been a series of thrilling rollercoaster games between the two lowest seeded teams in the NL side.

MLB News

The Astros dominated the Yankees in a game 3 win.

The Phillies offense carried them to the brink of a World Series appearance.