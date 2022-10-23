MLB Playoffs open thread

The MLB Postseason will continue Sunday with the Astros and the Phillies in position to punch their tickets to the World Series. Philadelphia homered four times and erased an early deficit in a 10-6 win over San Diego in Game 4 Saturday to take a 3-1 advantage in the series. Elsewhere, the Astros continued their domination of the Yankees with a 5-0 win at Yankee Stadium to take a 3-0 advantage.

Sunday’s MLB Postseason Schedule

NLCS Game 5 - San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Philadelphia leads 3-1)

Time: 2:37 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Pitching Matchup: Yu Darvish vs. Zack Wheeler

ALCS Game 4 - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees (Houston leads 3-0)

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Pitching Matchup: Lance McCullers Jr vs. Nestor Cortes