This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux wins third straight Cy Young Award

By Kris Willis
Braves Franchise History

1991 - The Braves blow out the Twins, 14-5 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the World Series. Leading 5-3, Atlanta blows the game open scoring nine runs over the final two innings.

1992 - The Braves fall to the Blue Jays 4-3 in 11 innings in Game 6 of the World Series as Toronto clinches the first baseball championship by a team located outside the United States.

1994 - Greg Maddux becomes the first pitcher in major league history to win three straight Cy Young Awards. Maddux wins the award unanimously after going 16-6 with a 1.56 ERA which was the third-lowest mark in the last 75 years.

1995 - The Braves fall to Cleveland 7-6 in 11 innings as Eddie Murray singles home pinch-runner Alvaro Espinoza. It was Cleveland’s first win in a World Series game in 47 years and occurs in the first-ever Series game played at Jacobs Field.

1996 - Atlanta falls to the Yankees, 1-0 in the last game played ever at Atlanta-Fulton county Stadium as Andy Pettitte outduels John Smoltz in Game 5 of the World Series.

MLB History

1908 - Take Me Out to the Ballgame is introduced by singer Bill Murray. The song was written by Albert Von Tilzer and Jack Norworth who had never seen a game before writing the song.

1939 - Joe DiMaggio is named American League MVP with Jimmie Fox finishing as runner-up.

1956 - The Associated Press names Reds manager Birdie Tebbetts as its Manager of the Year for the National League.

1963 - Sandy Koufax is the unanimous winner of the Cy Young Award.

1963 - Yogi Berra is named Yankees manager replacing Ralph Houk.

2014 - Joe Maddon resigns as manager of the Rays just a few weeks after GM Andrew Friedman’s departure.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

