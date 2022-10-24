Braves News: Astros, Phillies advance to World Series, Kenley Jansen speaks on future, more

The participants in the 2022 World Series are officially known, and the Fall Classic is set to begin on Friday.

The Phillies and Astros earned the NL and AL Pennants over the Padres and Yankees, respectively. While the Astros returning to the World Series may not surprise many, the Phillies appearing for the first time since doing it in back to back years in 2008 and 2009 is eye opening. However, it also is logical, as both the Astros and Phillies have been the best teams in the playoffs when it comes to productivity at the plate and on the mound.

Without a doubt, it should be a fun matchup with some fun pitching matchups and plenty of power at the plate to produce some exciting moments in the near future.

Braves News

Free agent reliever Kenley Jansen spoke highly of his time in Atlanta, but also mentioned that he could be open to plenty of options in terms of his future on the mound.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com looks at some prospect storylines to monitory for the Braves from the 2022 season and beyond.

MLB News