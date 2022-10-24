The 2022 World Series matchup is set. The Philadelphia Phillies dispatched the San Diego Padres in five games while the Houston Astros completed a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday. Coming into the season, the Astros were a trendy pick to return to the Fall Classic while the Phillies are much more of a surprise.

So here is tonight’s open thread question. Who should Braves fans pull for in the World Series?