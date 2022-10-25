Braves News: Best Defensive Plays of the Season, Arizona Fall League Update, more

Last week, it was announced that the Braves had four members of their roster included among the finalists for National League Gold Glove awards. Dansby Swanson, Travis d’Arnaud, Matt Olson, and Max Fried all will have a chance to be honored for their defensive play in the near future. Of course, perhaps the biggest conversation about Atlanta players being up for Gold Glove awards was the fact that Michael Harris II was not included among the finalists in center field.

Harris II being excluded may not seem to be that big of a deal when you consider he was called up at the very end of May. However, fellow rookie Alek Thomas was included as a finalist and played one less game in the majors this season than Harris II. The other factor that makes it odd that Harris II does not have the opportunity to win his first Gold Glove is the many high value defensive plays he made this year per Statcast. In fact, Harris II made many of the Braves best defensive plays this season.

While it would have been fun to see Harris II have the chance to win a Gold Glove and Rookie of the Year in the same season, he will likely have plenty of chances in the future to he honored due to his outstanding defensive play.

Braves prospect Cal Conley has been absolutely on fire in the AFL over the past several days.

The Braves will host many of Georgia's best high school baseball and softball talents in a series of All-Star games on November 13th at Truist Park.

