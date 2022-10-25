Daily Hammer Podcast: How Big of A Priority is bringing back Kenley Jansen?

In 2022, overall, Kenley Jansen was just fine as the Braves closer. Especially on the surface, Jansen put together another successful season and clearly did his job far more often than not. However, there were also plenty of indications from advanced metrics that Jansen’s effectiveness declined as the season progressed. And with the Braves making other moves to strengthen their bullpen in 2022 and beyond, the need for Jansen, especially at his potential price tag, may not be as big of a priority in 2023.

Shawn Coleman looks at a few perspectives on Jansen’s potential future with the Braves:

Jansen’s struggles were clear throughout the season despite successful numbers overall

The Braves back end of the bullpen already seems set even without Jansen in the fold for 2023

Resigning Jansen is a fine move at the right price, but there may be other ways to spend money that are more valuable

Plus, how 2022 proves the NL EAST is the best division in baseball

That could remain the same into 2023 and beyond with the Mets, Phillies, and Braves all have big decisions, and the potential to make big moves, this offseason.

