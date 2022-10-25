Tuesday night open thread

There is not much going on in baseball-land these days, so let’s kick it orthogonally: what are y’all reading these days?

I used to have a really nice, low-stress commute in the before times, with bus-subway-quick walk to the office on the way there, and bus-longer walk home on the way back. It gave me a ton of time to read, and I churned through books and articles (and watched day games) really rapidly. Now, there is no commute, and I really didn’t read too many books for years, because it was hard to set time aside to just read with so many other things going on, but I’m making an effort now.

I recently finished Patricia Lockwood’s No One Is Talking About This, which weirdly enough, was about what I expected. Probably the most surprising thing about it, for me, was how quickly I got through it. Anyway, enough blather about me. What are y’all reading?