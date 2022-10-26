This Day in Braves History: Jorge Soler begins World Series with a bang

Braves Franchise History

1991 - The Braves fall to the Twins 4-3 in 11 innings as Kirby Puckett does it all for Minnesota. Puckett prevents two runs with a leaping catch against the plexiglass in left center in the third. He then gives the Twins the lead with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The Braves tie the game back up, but Puckett ends it when he homers off Charlie Leibrandt on the first pitch of the 11th to send the series to a Game 7.

1995 - Atlanta falls in Game 5 as Cleveland hangs on for a 5-4 win. Orel Hershiser allowed two runs over eight innings. Ryan Klesko hit a two-run home run in the ninth off Jose Mesa to pull the deficit to within one.

1996 - The Braves fall to the Yankees 3-2 in Game 6 as New York clinches their 23rd World Series championship.

2021 - Jorge Soler homers to lead off Game 1 and the Braves cruise to a 6-2 win over the Astros. Adam Duvall adds a two run shot in the third as Atlanta takes a 5-0 lead.

MLB History

1935 - The Red Sox acquire shortstop Joe Cronin from the Senators in exchange for Lyn Lary and cash. Cronin will drive in 95 runs in 1935 and spend the next 11 seasons with the Red Sox.

1940 - Hank Greenberg is named American League MVP after hitting .340 with 41 home runs and 150 RBI. Cleveland’s Bob Feller finishes second.

1950 - Phil Rizzuto is named American League MVP.

1950 - Walter O’Malley succeeds Branch Rickey as president of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1982 - Steve Carlton becomes the first pitcher to win four Cy Young Awards. Carlton, who is 37 years old, led the NL in wins (23), innings pitched (295.2), strikeouts (286) and shutouts (6).

1998 - Mike Piazza signs a seven-year, $91 million contract with the Mets.

2017 - The Yankees announce that Joe Girardi will not return as manager in 2018 despite coming one win shy of reaching the World Series.

