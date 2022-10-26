Braves News: Payroll projections, AJ Minter’s breakout season, and more

Following the 2022 season, the Atlanta Braves’ payroll has seen some inflation rather quickly. Considering exercised club options, arbitration salaries, and pre-arbitration players, Atlanta’s payroll is projected at just under $194MM on 2023 Opening Day.

This number comes before any big additions to the roster. With all eyes on Dansby Swanson’s upcoming contract and a possible glance at Jacob deGrom, the Braves could climb in the payroll rankings after coming in ninth last Opening Day with a franchise-record $178MM.

Braves News:

Owning a 34.7% strikeout rate, AJ Minter became one of the greatest relievers in 2022.

Ronald Acuña Jr. leads outfielders in Statcast’s new arm strength metric.

Should the Braves prioritize bringing back closer Kenley Jansen?

MLB News:

The Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker, former Cardinals bench coach, as their next manager. Schumaker, 43, played for the Reds, Dodgers, and Cardinals during his time in the big leagues from 2005-2015.

13 players, including Braves’ Alex Dickerson and Travis Demeritte, elected free agency.