Braves News: Eddie Rosario, Remembering a year back

The offseason continues to approach as the postseason is now onto the World Series, involving the Braves’ divisional foe in the Phillies and the final boss of the Braves’ championship run last season, the Astros. This results in somewhat of an odd situation for Braves fans as far as a rooting interest goes, especially considering the Astros’ sign-steeling cheating scandal a few years back, but I will personally be setting that aside and pulling for the AL team over the division rival in this World Series. The Braves are unlikely to have much news before the offseason begins, but now is a good time to consider the needs and wants of the team as the offseason grows near.

Braves News

Kris took a look at Eddie Rosario’s status on the roster after a brutal season.

Take a walk down memory lane to last year’s World Series opener.

MLB News

Justin Verlander is incredible, despite his advanced age.

Fangraphs took a look at where Fernando Tatis might slot back into the Padres’ lineup next season.