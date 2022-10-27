PTBNL Episode 17: Playoff format, Braves payroll, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa and more

After a short hiatus, Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back with a new episode of The Podcast to be Named Later. In this episode, they look at the Atlanta Braves’ disappointing finish to the 2022 season and the expanded playoff format that has drawn ire after the early exit of three 100 win teams from the National League. They also discuss Braves’ chairman Terry McGuirk’s recent comments in regards to payroll and the possibility of Atlanta going into the competitive balance tax. They wrap things up with a discussion on Dansby Swanson’s free agency, Carlos Correa as a potential free agent replacement. This week’s mailbag includes a possible reunion with Adam Duvall, Vaughn Grissom’s role in 2023 and what is next for Ian Anderson.

