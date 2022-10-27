Braves have five Silver Slugger Award finalists

The Atlanta Braves are well represented among the finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger Awards which were announced Thursday morning. Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Michael Harris and Travis d’Arnaud were all announced as finalists at their respective positions. The awards are compiled based on votes by MLB managers and coaches. The winners will be announced on November 10.

Here is a look at the finalists from the National League:

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman, Pete Alonso, Matt Olson, Christian Walker

2B: Jeff McNeil, Jake Cronenworth, Ketel Marte, Kolten Wong, Brendan Rodgers

3B: Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado, Austin Riley, Justin Turner

SS: Trea Turner, Wily Adames, Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson

OF: Mookie Betts, Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Starling Marte, Joc Pederson, Michael Harris, Bryan Reynolds, Hunter Renfroe, Brandon Nimmo

C: Will Smith, J.T. Realmuto, Wilson Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud

DH: Josh Bell, Albert Pujols, Luke Voit, Justin Turner, Charlie Blackmon

UT: Brandon Drury, Tommy Edman, Their Estrada, Jeff McNeil, Chris Taylor

Bryce Harper is also listed as the finalists at DH, but it is noted that he appeared in just 99 games which was one short of the 100-game minimum needed to qualify for the award.