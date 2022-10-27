Austin Riley headlines Braves’ finalists MLBPA Players Choice Awards

The MLBPA announced the finalists for its annual Players Choice Awards which are voted on by the players Thursday and the Atlanta Braves are again well represented with four players among the finalists. Austin Riley is a finalist for National League Outstanding Player, Michael Harris and Spencer Strider are two of three finalists for Outstanding Rookie in the National League while Ronald Acuña Jr. is also a finalist for National League Comeback Player.

The full list of Awards finalists is below:

Marvin Miller Man of the Year

Francisco Lindor

Marcus Semien

Brent Suter

Player of the Year

Paul Goldschmidt

Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani

American League Outstanding Player

Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani

National League Outstanding Player

Freddie Freeman

Paul Goldschmidt

Austin Riley

American League Outstanding Pitcher

Dylan Cease

Alek Manoah

Justin Verlander

National League Outstanding Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara

Zac Gallen

Julio Urias

American League Outstanding Rookie

Julio Rodriguez

Adley Rutschman

Bobby Witt Jr.

National League Outstanding Rookie

Brendan Donovan

Michael Harris II

Spencer Strider

American League Comeback Player

Matt Carpenter

Mike Trout

Justin Verlander

National League Comeback Player

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Brandon Drury

Albert Pujols

Curt Flood Award