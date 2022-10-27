 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Riley headlines Braves’ finalists MLBPA Players Choice Awards

These awards are voted on by the players.

By Kris Willis
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The MLBPA announced the finalists for its annual Players Choice Awards which are voted on by the players Thursday and the Atlanta Braves are again well represented with four players among the finalists. Austin Riley is a finalist for National League Outstanding Player, Michael Harris and Spencer Strider are two of three finalists for Outstanding Rookie in the National League while Ronald Acuña Jr. is also a finalist for National League Comeback Player.

The full list of Awards finalists is below:

Marvin Miller Man of the Year

  • Francisco Lindor
  • Marcus Semien
  • Brent Suter

Player of the Year

  • Paul Goldschmidt
  • Aaron Judge
  • Shohei Ohtani

American League Outstanding Player

  • Aaron Judge
  • Shohei Ohtani

National League Outstanding Player

  • Freddie Freeman
  • Paul Goldschmidt
  • Austin Riley

American League Outstanding Pitcher

  • Dylan Cease
  • Alek Manoah
  • Justin Verlander

National League Outstanding Pitcher

  • Sandy Alcantara
  • Zac Gallen
  • Julio Urias

American League Outstanding Rookie

  • Julio Rodriguez
  • Adley Rutschman
  • Bobby Witt Jr.

National League Outstanding Rookie

  • Brendan Donovan
  • Michael Harris II
  • Spencer Strider

American League Comeback Player

  • Matt Carpenter
  • Mike Trout
  • Justin Verlander

National League Comeback Player

  • Ronald Acuña Jr.
  • Brandon Drury
  • Albert Pujols

Curt Flood Award

  • Buck Martinez
  • Brooks Robinson
  • Steve Rogers

