Austin Riley headlines Braves’ finalists MLBPA Players Choice Awards

The MLBPA announced the finalists for its annual Players Choice Awards which are voted on by the players Thursday and the Atlanta Braves are again well represented with four players among the finalists. Austin Riley is a finalist for National League Outstanding Player, Michael Harris and Spencer Strider are two of three finalists for Outstanding Rookie in the National League while Ronald Acuña Jr. is also a finalist for National League Comeback Player.
The full list of Awards finalists is below:
Marvin Miller Man of the Year
- Francisco Lindor
- Marcus Semien
- Brent Suter
Player of the Year
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Aaron Judge
- Shohei Ohtani
American League Outstanding Player
- Aaron Judge
- Shohei Ohtani
National League Outstanding Player
- Freddie Freeman
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Austin Riley
American League Outstanding Pitcher
- Dylan Cease
- Alek Manoah
- Justin Verlander
National League Outstanding Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara
- Zac Gallen
- Julio Urias
American League Outstanding Rookie
- Julio Rodriguez
- Adley Rutschman
- Bobby Witt Jr.
National League Outstanding Rookie
- Brendan Donovan
- Michael Harris II
- Spencer Strider
American League Comeback Player
- Matt Carpenter
- Mike Trout
- Justin Verlander
National League Comeback Player
- Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Brandon Drury
- Albert Pujols
Curt Flood Award
- Buck Martinez
- Brooks Robinson
- Steve Rogers
