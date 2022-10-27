Thursday night open thread

It’s open thread time again. At least there’ll be World Series open threads for a few days, starting tomorrow. But right now, just your plain ol’ generic open thread.

Here are some fun Sporcles for you to do:

https://www.sporcle.com/games/AgentJ/2022topwar

https://www.sporcle.com/games/AgentJ/mlb2022batters

I always like the ones like the latter, where one player has most/all of the team’s top offensive stats over the course of the season. Interestingly, 2022 was not too redundant in this regard; not many teams have one guy dominating all of the standard offensive counting stat categories. I’m not really sure what that says about talent distribution these days, if anything, but I thought it was interesting.

Also, does anyone else find it really strange that the Marlins hired Skip Schumaker to replace Don Mattingly? It’s like they had a golden opportunity to really change the tenor of the franchise, at least on the field, and instead... hrmph.