 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday night open thread

World Series eve

By Ivan the Great
/ new
MLB: SEP 30 Mets at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s open thread time again. At least there’ll be World Series open threads for a few days, starting tomorrow. But right now, just your plain ol’ generic open thread.

Here are some fun Sporcles for you to do:

https://www.sporcle.com/games/AgentJ/2022topwar

https://www.sporcle.com/games/AgentJ/mlb2022batters

I always like the ones like the latter, where one player has most/all of the team’s top offensive stats over the course of the season. Interestingly, 2022 was not too redundant in this regard; not many teams have one guy dominating all of the standard offensive counting stat categories. I’m not really sure what that says about talent distribution these days, if anything, but I thought it was interesting.

Also, does anyone else find it really strange that the Marlins hired Skip Schumaker to replace Don Mattingly? It’s like they had a golden opportunity to really change the tenor of the franchise, at least on the field, and instead... hrmph.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power