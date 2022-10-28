This Day in Braves History: Atlanta wins first World Series championship

Braves Franchise History

1995 - The Braves win their first World Series as Tom Glavine and Mark Wohlers combine on a one-hitter. David Justice’s sixth inning home run off Jim Poole acounts for the only run.

MLB History

1953 - Red Barber resigns from the Brooklyn Dodgers broadcast booth and takes a job with the rival New York Yankees.

1958 - Construction begins on a new ballpark for the Giants in San Francisco. The rockets in the area resembled candlesticks and the stadium will be named Candlestick Park.

1968 - Bob Gibson wins his first Cy Young Award after posting a 22-9 record with a 1.12 ERA.

1979 - The Yankees announce that Dick Howser will replace fired manager Billy Martin.

1989 - The Athletics complete a sweep in the World Series with a 9-6 win over the Giants.

2001 - Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks tosses a three-hit shutout to defeat the Yankees, 4-0, taking a 2-0 advantage in the Series. Matt Williams becomes the first player in World Series history to hit home runs with three different teams. He homered in the Fall Classic for the Indians in 1997 and the Giants in 1989.

2002 - The Mets give Art Howe a four-year, $9.4 million deal as their next manager.

2010 - In Game 2 of the 2010 World Series, the Giants rout the Rangers, 9-0, but the score is only 1-0 in the 7th when Texas starter C.J. Wilson leaves with a blister on his finger. Matt Cain and two relievers combine on a four-hit shutout. Texas has allowed 20 runs in the first two World Series games in franchise history, setting a major league record.

2015 - The Royals take Game 2 of the World Series, 7-1 over the Mets, behind an outstanding performance by Johnny Cueto, who pitches a two-hitter. Eric Hosmer drives in two runs to put Kansas City ahead in the fifth and Alcides Escobar adds a run-scoring triple. It’s the first complete game by an American League pitcher in a World Series game since Jack Morris’s masterful performance in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

2017 - Kenley Jansen of the Dodgers becomes the first repeat winner of the Trevor Hoffman Award, given to the best relief pitcher in the National League, while Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox wins the equivalent award in the American League, the Mariano Rivera Award. With this win, Kimbrel becomes the first pitcher to have won both awards.

2019 - The Pirates announced that they have fired general manager Neal Huntington after a last place finish in the NL Central.

2021 - The Padres hire Bob Melvin to replace Jayce Tingler as the team’s manager.

