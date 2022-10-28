 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Silver Slugger finalists, Spencer Strider named Sporting News’ NL ROY, and more

Thursday’s news and notes concerning the Atlanta Braves

MLB: NLDS-Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been quite an offseason for the Atlanta Braves thus far as Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Michael Harris, and Travis d’Arnaud will each represent the club as finalists for the Silver Slugger Award.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 10 on MLB Network.

Braves News:

Spencer Strider brings home Sporting News’ National League Rookie of the Year Honors, winning 47% of the vote.

Austin Riley headlines the list of Braves nominated for Players Choice Awards.

MLB’s Mark Bowman reported that the Braves went after Patrick Corbin to send Marcell Ozuna to the Nationals ahead of the trade deadline.

Starting Nine looks at Kyle Wright’s 2022 season and his Cy Young Award candidacy.

MLB News:

Toronto Blue Jays OF George Springer underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

