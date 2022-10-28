Daily Hammer Podcast: Awards Season has Arrived

As the 2022 World Series begins on Friday, this week as been exciting for many MLB teams and players off the field as the finalists for many MLB awards have been announced. And, as expected, the Braves are well represented, especially when it comes to position players. On Thursday, Spencer Strider, Austin Riley, and several others learned they could earn some fun hardware in the coming weeks, including awards that are voted on by their peers. It is a well-deserved outcome after another outstanding year for several Braves.

Shawn Coleman looks at several Braves Topics for Friday:

Spencer Strider named Sporting News NL Rookie of the Year

Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. among Braves nominated in MLBPA Player’s Choice Awards

Riley and several Braves were also announced as finalists for the NL Silver Slugger Awards

Could Dansby Swanson’s pricetag not be as high as many project?

The Braves have already explored a few creative ideas to move on from Marcell Ozuna.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.