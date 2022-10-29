This Day in Braves History: Atlanta takes a 2-1 lead over Houston

Braves Franchise History

2021 - The Braves win Game 3 of the World Series, 2-0, to take a 2-1 lead over the Astros. Ian Anderson throws five hitless innings before being removed with a 1-0 lead, and the Astros don’t get their first hit until pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz leads off the eighth with a single off Tyler Matzek, the Braves’ fourth pitcher. However, the Astros only get two hits all game and cannot score. Austin Riley gives Atlanta the lead with a double in the third and Travis d’Arnaud adds a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to account for the scoring.

MLB History

1942 - Branch Rickey, the architect of the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system, resigns as the team’s vice president. The future Hall of Famer will become the president of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1945 - Happy Chandler, who had continued to serve in the U.S. Senate after becoming commissioner, resigns from his political office. He will move the commissioner’s quarters to Cincinnati.

1969 - Tom Seaver is the NL’s Cy Young Award winner after winning 25 games while leading the Mets to a World Series Championship.

1975 - Fred Lynn is named American League Rookie of the year after hitting .331 with 21 home runs and 105 RBI for the Red Sox.

1991 - Buck Showalter replaces Stump Merrill as the manager of the New York Yankees. At age 35, Showalter becomes the youngest active manager in the major leagues. He will manage the Yankees through the end of the 1995 season.

2001 - Commissioner Bud Selig says Major League Baseball is considering eliminating two teams by the start of next season. Contraction would include the Montreal Expos and either the Minnesota Twins or the Florida Marlins.

2011 - The Los Angeles Angels name Jerry Dipoto as their new General Manager.

2015 - The Marlins hire Don Mattingly to be their new manager. Mattingly had recently parted ways with the Dodgers.

2018 - The Mets hire agent Brodie Van Wagenen as their new general manager replacing Sandy Alderson.

2019 - For a record sixth straight game, the visiting team is the winner in Game 6 of the World Series, as Washington defeats Houston, 7-2, to force Game 7. After giving up a pair of first inning runs, Stephen Strasburg pitches into the ninth inning, while Anthony Rendon drives in five runs. Two of these come in the pivotal seventh inning on a homer that follows a controversial interference call by home plate umpire Sam Holbrook that goes against Washington and leads to the ejection of manager Dave Martinez. For Houston, Justin Verlander is now 0-6 in seven career World Series starts, a blight on an otherwise stellar career.

