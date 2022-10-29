Eddie Rosario headlines the group of Braves players on Winter League rosters

The 2022 MLB season is all but over, as there are just between four and seven games remaining in the World Series before the page turns to winter ball - though some of the bigger leagues have just started in the past week.

Below you will find a current list of players in the Braves organization presently found on rosters for winter ball teams - though in some cases some players are listed on a roster, but yet to appear in a game, since the Braves season just came to an end.

Two notes are that this isn’t a final list, as not all of these rosters are 100% set, particularly the Australian Baseball League which hasn’t yet started. Also this is only a winter ball list, and that is why you won’t find players in the Arizona Fall League listed here, as that is not a true winter ball league like these other leagues.

The list of Braves in winter ball is a fairly small list, both in number and star power. The Braves top prospects and top players, most notably Ronald Acuna Jr. are staying home to rest this offseason, leaving Eddie Rosario as the clear top big leaguer on a roster. As for the prospects, Justin Dean is the top prospect featured on a roster as he returns to Mexico after playing there last winter.

Puerto Rico Winter League

Eddie Rosario - Mayaguez Indios

Dominican Winter League

Jasseel De La Cruz - Toros del Este

Chadwick Tromp - Estrellas de Oriente

Braulio Vasquez - Estrellas de Oriente

Odalvi Javier - Estrellas de Oriente

Venezuelan Professional Baseball League

Silvino Bracho - Aguilas de Zulia

Mexican Pacific League

Justin Dean - Caneros de Los Mochis

Australian Baseball League

None. Note that there is an outfielder named Andrew Campbell playing in this league, but it is not the same player as Braves prospect Drew Campbell.