Braves News: 40-man roster outlook, Dansby Swanson, and more

It was yet another slow day for the Atlanta Braves with the looming offseason. In other news, the Fall Classic got underway in an extra-inning thriller. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 6-5 in 10 innings of play. Atlanta’s NL East foes are now three games away from winning their first World Series title since 2008.

Braves News:

A current look at the Braves’ 40-man roster as the offseason gets underway.

Dansby Swanson’s return is the biggest question of the offseason. Find out what it will take to keep him in Battery Power TV.

A preview of the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.

MLB News:

Major League Baseball is canceling the 2022 Korea Series that was originally scheduled for next month.