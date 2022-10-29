 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: 40-man roster outlook, Dansby Swanson, and more

Friday’s news and notes from the Braves

By Kaitlyn Monnin
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It was yet another slow day for the Atlanta Braves with the looming offseason. In other news, the Fall Classic got underway in an extra-inning thriller. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 6-5 in 10 innings of play. Atlanta’s NL East foes are now three games away from winning their first World Series title since 2008.

A current look at the Braves’ 40-man roster as the offseason gets underway.

Dansby Swanson’s return is the biggest question of the offseason. Find out what it will take to keep him in Battery Power TV.

A preview of the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.

Major League Baseball is canceling the 2022 Korea Series that was originally scheduled for next month.

