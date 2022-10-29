World Series Game 2 open thread

After inexplicably blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1, the Houston Astros will try to battle back and even the series Saturday night in Game 2 of the World Series. Kyle Tucker homered twice for Houston, but it was a solo shot by J.T. Realmuto in the 10th that was the deciding factor. Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies in Game 2 while the Astros will turn to left-hander Framber Valdez.

World Series Game 2 - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

Start time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX