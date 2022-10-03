October 3: Marlins 4, Braves 0

The Atlanta Braves came up short in their first attempt to clinch the NL East Monday night falling short in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. Atlanta managed just four hits in the game and struck out 14 times. Jesus Luzardo tossed six scoreless innings and tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts.

Monday Notables

Home Runs: Bryan De La Cruz (13)

WP — Jesus Luzardo (4-7): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 K

LP — Bryce Elder (2-4): 5.0 IP, 6 H , 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Up Next

The Braves will try again Tuesday to lock up the division crown. They have yet to announce their pitching plan for Tuesday’s game. Left-hander Braxton Garrett will get the start for Miami.