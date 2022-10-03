Jake Odorizzi will start Tuesday against the Marlins

Jake Odorizzi will start Tuesday’s game in Miami with the Braves needing a win or a Mets’ loss to secure a fifth straight division title. Atlanta waited until after Monday’s game to announce a starter and Brian Snitker confirmed that it would be Odorizzi in his postgame address.

Odorizzi will start tomorrow — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 4, 2022

Odorizzi has struggled since coming over from Houston at the trade deadline. He had a short leash in his last start in Washington where he allowed four hits, three walks and two runs (one earned) in 3 2⁄ 3 innings. Tuesday was Odorizzi’s normal spot in the rotation so it was somewhat notable that they waited to announce that he would start.

The Braves really didn’t have that many options. Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton started over the weekend against the Mets. Bryce Elder started Monday’s opener in Miami. Kyle Muller was optioned after his last start in Washington and couldn’t be brought back without an injury. Atlanta could have elected to go with a bullpen game, but given the short leash for Odorizzi, that may be what we see Tuesday at any rate.