This Day in Braves History: Atlanta takes a 3-1 lead over Houston with Game 4 win

Braves Franchise History

2021 - The Braves take a 3-1 lead in the series with a 3-2 win at Truist Park in Game 4. Dylan Lee begins the game as the opener but is quickly replaced by Kyle Wright who escapes a bases loaded jam in the first inning with just one run scoring. Atlanta cuts Houston’s lead to 2-1 in the sixth and then get back-to-back home runs from Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler in the seventh to take the lead for good.

MLB History

1945 - Branch Rickey signs Jackie Robinson and John Wright to a contract with Triple A Montreal.

1956 - The Brooklyn Dodgers sell Ebbets Field to a real estate group. They agree to stay at the stadium through 1959 and have an option to extend their stay through 1961.

1974 - Catfish Hunter wins the American League Cy Young Award after leading the league with 25 wins while posting a 2.49 ERA.

1984 - Tigers Reliever Willie Hernandez becomes just the third reliever to ever win the Cy Young Award. Hernandez was 9-3 with a 1.92 ERA and covered 32 saves.

2000 - The Diamondbacks name broadcaster Bob Brenly as the team’s new manager.

2013 - The Red Sox defeat the Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 to win the World Series. David Ortiz is named series MVP.

2020 - The Tigers name A.J. Hinch as their new manager. Hinch was just three days removed from his one-year suspension for his part in the Astros sign stealing scandal.

2020 - MLB owners approve the sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen for a record price of $2.4 billion.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.