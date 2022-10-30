Braves News: Winter League, World Series, more

The Dusty Baker led Astros have tied the World Series at 1 game a piece with the Phillies with a 5-2 win on Saturday night, as the series moves to Philadelphia for three games from October 31st and November 2nd. Spooky times indeed. The offseason will begin shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, so I am rooting for a quick series. Meanwhile, a handful of players from the Braves organization have opted to play baseball in one of the winter leagues this “offseason. This list includes Eddie Rosario, as he attempts to shake off a disastrous 2022 season for him.

Braves News

Here is that list of Braves organization members who plan to play in one of the winter leagues this year.

We continue to look back at last year’s World Series, as the Braves’ days as reigning champions wane.

MLB News

The Astros won game two 5-2 to tie the series.

Martin Maldonado had to change bats between games 1 and 2 due to player safety rules.