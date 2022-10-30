Sunday night open thread

As baseball again resumes its paused state because of a travel day, of all things, we are left with... not much at all. We’re only a few days away from baseball apocalypse, in any case, but today is a boring way on the journey to that particular destination.

I’ll tell you something else about apocalypses: my kid loves Halloween. For the last month, we’ve had a lot of fun wandering around our neighborhood in every-which direction looking at decorations, and it’s been a great way to keep her outdoors and not destroying the house. But after tomorrow’s culmination of this particular holiday season — then what? It’s not like people put out Thanksgiving decorations.

Anyway, use this thread to talk about cats or Firefly or your favorite skit from The Lonely Island or whatever. The World Series presumably resumes tomorrow, though honestly I have no idea and wouldn’t put it past MLB to randomly schedule two off-days in a row for whatever reason.