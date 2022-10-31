This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Derek Lowe to Cleveland

Braves Franchise History

1960 - The Milwaukee Braves trade shortstop Alvin Dark to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for infielder Andre Rodgers. Dark will then sign a two-year agreement with the Giants to serve as the team’s manager.

2005 - Braves outfielder Andruw Jones wins a Silver Slugger Award in the National League.

2011 - Atlanta trades pitcher Derek Lowe to Cleveland in exchange for minor league pitcher Chris Jones.

2021 - The Braves fall to the Astros in Game 5 losing, 9-5. Adam Duvall hit a first inning grand slam off of Framber Valdez, but Houston comes back and takes the lead for good in the fifth with a two-run single by Marwin Gonzalez off of A.J. Minter.

MLB History

1931 - The Cardinals release the last legal spit ball pitcher Burleigh Grimes.

1957 - Yogi Berra says that the Yankees returned fine money to players that were involved in the Copacabana night club fight.

1972 - The Phillies trade third baseman Don Money to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for four pitchers including Jim Lonborg and Ken Brett. The deal opens up the third base job in Philadelphia for Mike Schmidt.

1973 - Tom Seaver wins the NL Cy Young Award and becomes the first pitcher to win the award with less than 20 wins. Seaver finished with a 19-10 record and led the league with a 2.08 ERA and 251 strikeouts.

1995 - Retired second baseman Ryne Sandberg announces the he will return to the major leagues in 1996 and will sign a one-year contract with the Cubs.

2011 - Tony La Russa announces his retirement just three days after the Cardinals’ World Series win.

2013 - The Nationals announce the hiring of Matt Williams as the team’s new manager replacing the retired Davey Johnson.

2014 - The Cubs fire manager Rick Renteria after just one season opening up a spot for Joe Maddon who will be announced as the club’s new manager in a few days.

2019 - The Royals announce that they have hired Mike Matheney to replace the retiring Ned Yost.

