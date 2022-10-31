Braves News: Offseason Storylines, Manfred Speaks on the Game, more

Game 3 of the 2022 Worlds Series happens tonight as the scene shifts to Philadelphia. The Astros and Phillies split the first two games of this year’s Fall Classic, and it will be interesting to see which offense can really provide the spark early in a pivotal matchup.

This is the exact same way that the 2021 World Series played out, as the Braves and Astros split the first two games in Houston. Once the series headed to Atlanta, the Braves pitching staff took center stage to earn victories in Games 3 and 4 to really take control. Both the Phillies and Astros bullpens have been very successful so far, so even though the offenses may provide the fire works, they key to the Series may remain focused on which relief unit is more effective moving forward.

Braves News

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman dive into the five biggest offseason storylines for the Braves in the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News