World Series rainout open thread

By Kris Willis
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Monday’s Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to rain. The series will continue Tuesday and the remaining schedule will be pushed back a day.

