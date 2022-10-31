World Series rainout open thread

Monday’s Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to rain. The series will continue Tuesday and the remaining schedule will be pushed back a day.
Game Three of the 2022 #WorldSeries presented by Capital One has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. (ET). The remainder of the Fall Classic will push back by a day. Tickets for all games remain valid for the game number on each ticket. pic.twitter.com/IZaM66l0Ql— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 31, 2022
