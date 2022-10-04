Braves News: Magic Number Remains at 1, Michael Harris II wins Rookie of the Month, more

There was always the chance Monday could be a bit of a let down.

After a spectacular series sweep over the Mets this past weekend, the Braves simply were not at their best on Monday. Jesus Luzardo was spectacular for the Marlins, Bryce Elder ran into a bit of early trouble, and the Braves lost 4-0. Fortunately, the Braves have another chance on Tuesday to officially win their division crown.

While the Braves do control their own destiny, a loss by the Mets on Tuesday also gets the job done. The Mets and Nationals game was postponed on Monday, resulting in a Tuesday double-header. In other words, the Braves will have three chances to secure their goal of winning a fifth straight NL East division. In the end, the best thing for Atlanta is to control its on destiny, take care of business on its end, and move forward knowing its spot in the NL Playoff picture.

