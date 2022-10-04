Braves fail in first opportunity to clinch, Phillies claim final Wild Card spot

The Atlanta Braves missed out on their first opportunity to clinch the NL East title losing to the Marlins Monday night. The Philadelphia Phillies punched their ticket to the postseason with a win in Houston thus eliminating the Milwaukee Brewers from the wild card race. Below is where things stand heading into play Tuesday.

The Division Race

The Braves managed just four hits while suffering a 4-0 loss in Miami Monday night while the Mets had their series opener with Washington rained out. The Braves will send Jake Odorizzi to the hill Tuesday against Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett. The Mets will play a doubleheader Tuesday against the Nationals. The Braves need any combination of a win or Mets’ loss to claim their fifth-straight division title.

The Wild Card

The Phillies defeated the Astros 3-0 in Houston to claim the last wild card spot eliminating the Brewers. The Padres defeated the Giants, 7-4, Monday night and lead the Phillies by one game for the second wild card spot. Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over San Diego so they need a combination of a win and a Phillies loss, two straight wins or two straight losses by Philadelphia.

Playoff Picture

The National League field is set, but the seeding is still up for grabs with two games remaining in the regular season.

Despite Monday’s loss, the Braves are still the No. 2 seed in the National League and would receive a first round bye if the playoffs started today. The Phillies are the No. 6 seed and would face the Cardinals in a best-of-three series in St. Louis starting on October 7. The Padres are the No. 5 seed and would be in New York for the best-of-three Wild Card round. The NLDS will begin on October 11.