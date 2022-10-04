 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Despite Delay, Braves look to Clinch NL East on Tuesday

The Braves look to bounce back from a disappointing performance on Monday.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

It simply was not meant to be on Monday for the Braves.

After plenty of production against the Mets over the weekend, the Braves bats simply had no answer for Jesus Luzardo on Monday. Bryce Elder also ran into to early trouble, though admirably was able to complete five innings of work. Now, the focus shifts to Tuesday, as a Braves win or a Mets loss (two chances in double-header with Nationals) will result in the Braves officially winning the NL East crown.

Shawn Coleman dives into a few narratives and storylines for the Braves on Tuesday:

  • Braves simply had no answer Monday
  • Lineup must be ready to strike early Tuesday
  • Michael Harris the II wins Rookie of the Month once again, ROY locked up?
  • Atlanta needs a productive perfomrance from Jake Odorizzi on Tuesday

