Michael Harris II moves down the order in second game of Braves-Marlins series

The lineups for what will hopefully be a very good night for the Atlanta Braves are now out. As we know, Jake Odorizzi will be tasked with slowing down the Marlins, while Atlanta’s lineup will have to deal with Braxton Garrett this evening.

Without further ado, here’s how the Braves will be looking for tonight’s game:

Here's how we line up tonight in Miami!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/CVvmCIWvAo — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 4, 2022

The Braves are putting out the same nine batters as they did last night, with a couple of minor shakeups. Perhaps realizing that Michael Harris II should probably not be batting as high as he was against left-handed pitchers, the three-time NL Rookie of the Month has been moved down to the eighth spot in the lineup. Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras and Orlando Arciva have all been bumped up a spot as a result.

Speaking of d’Arnaud and Contreras, the veteran is getting the nod at backstop for this evening’s contest while the All-Star DH will be in his All-Star position instead of catching like he did last night.

Here’s how the Marlins are shaping up for tonight’s contest:

The #Marlins’ lineup for the penultimate game of the season. Braxton Garrett is on the mound pic.twitter.com/XV8svhATNl — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) October 4, 2022

The first five batters for Miami remain the same before bringing in some different faces for the next three spots. Brian Anderson, Jacob Stallings and Jordan Groshans have entered the lineup after sitting out yesterday. Once again, the clear danger man in this lineup is Bryan De La Cruz — he hit a double and crushed a homer last night and it would be for the best to avoid putting the relatively quick runners at the top of the order on base for him to potentially drive home.