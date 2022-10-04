 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread 10/4/22: Braves at Marlins

Just go ahead and end it right here, Braves.

By Demetrius Bell
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Braves have another chance to clinch the division tonight. Technically, they’ve got three chances today if we’re including this game and the doubleheader in New York, but I think we’d all rather see all the drama go away with a victory for Atlanta tonight. The Marlins aren’t just going to roll over, though — they proved it last night and they’d likely relish in throwing a wrench into this season at the last moment. So there’s still a job to be done here and hopefully the Braves get it done tonight.

