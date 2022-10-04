Game Thread 10/4/22: Braves at Marlins

The Braves have another chance to clinch the division tonight. Technically, they’ve got three chances today if we’re including this game and the doubleheader in New York, but I think we’d all rather see all the drama go away with a victory for Atlanta tonight. The Marlins aren’t just going to roll over, though — they proved it last night and they’d likely relish in throwing a wrench into this season at the last moment. So there’s still a job to be done here and hopefully the Braves get it done tonight.