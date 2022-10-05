MLB Playoffs: National League playoff field set

The National League playoff field is set after the Atlanta Braves locked down the NL East while the San Diego Padres settled in as the fifth and sixth seeds respectively. The Wild Card round will begin on October 7 and the NLDS will start on October 11. The only thing missing at this point is the start times which will be announced later this week.

The Division Race

The Braves have spent a grand total of eight days in first place this season, but locked down a fifth straight division title Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over the Marlins. The Mets swept a doubleheader against the Nationals Tuesday, but it won’t matter heading into the final day of the season. The Dodgers are the NL West champion and the Cardinals won the NL Central.

The Wild Card

The other missing piece entering Tuesday night was the positioning for the Wild Card round. The Phillies clinched their spot in the postseason with a win in Houston Monday night eliminating the Brewers, but a loss Tuesday combined with a Padres’ win over the Giants locked them in as the sixth seed. They will open the Wild Card round in St. Louis while the Padres will travel to New York as the fifth seed.

Playoff Picture

The Dodgers are the No. 1 overall seed and will take take on the winner of the Mets/Padres series in the NLDS. The Braves, as the No. 2 seed, will get the winner of the Phillies/Cardinals matchup starting on October 11 in Atlanta.