Daily Hammer Podcast: The Braves Win the NL East Division for the Fifth Straight Time

Tuesday night was certainly an adventure for the Braves in Miami.

However, at the end of the night, the same reason they were able to sweep the Mets over the weekend emerged as the difference in a 2-1 over the Marlins. The Braves bullpen, as it has done for most of the second half of September, was outstanding. The end result was a victory and the Braves clinching their fifth straight NL East division crown.

Eric Cole joins Shawn Coleman to discuss all the significance of the Braves once again winning the NL East:

A great performance from Jake Odorizzi

The dominance of the Braves bullpen has remerged at the right time

The best bats in the Braves lineups are starting to return to form

The best version of the Braves may still be yet to come

The benefits of getting the second spot in the NL Playoff picture

The potential returns of Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies

How this division title stands out among the rest

