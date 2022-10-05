October 5: Braves 2, Marlins 1

The Atlanta Braves clinched a fifth-straight NL East division title Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves got run-scoring singles from Ronald Acuña Jr. And William Contreras while Jake Odorizzi allowed two hits and one run over five innings. The bullpen took care of the rest allowing just two hits while throwing four scoreless innings. Kenley Jansen picked up his 41st save of the season with a perfect ninth to seal the win.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: Jesus Sanchez (13)

WP — Jake Odorizzi (6-6): 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K

LP — Braxton Garrett (3-7): 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 7 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (41): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The Braves will close out the regular season Wednesday in a meaningless matchup in Miami. Neither team has announced their pitching plans yet for Wednesday’s game. After Wednesday, Atlanta five much-needed days off before beginning play in the NLDS on Tuesday.