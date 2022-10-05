Jackson Stephens starts as Braves close our regular season in Miami

After clinching a fifth-straight division title Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will close out the 2022 regular season against the Miami Marlins. After today’s game, the Braves will get five days off before the start of the Division Series next week.

As far as Wednesday’s game goes, Brian Snitker is expected to give some of his regulars the day off. Today’s game notes lists right-hander Jackson Stephens as the starter in what will likely be a bullpen game. Wednesday will be Stephens’ first start of the season. He has appeared in 38 games out of the bullpen posting a 3.38 ERA and a 3.45 FIP in 50 2⁄ 3 innings.

MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola reported Tuesday night that Elieser Hernandez will get the start for Miami. The Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson reported that Jacob Stallings is likely to serve as player/manager for the Marlins in the final game.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan